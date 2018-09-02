Police cars stand across the road as police separate leftist and nationalist demonstrators in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, after several nationalist groups called for marches protesting the killing of a German man last week, allegedly by migrants from Syria and Iraq. (dpa via AP)

Foreign minister to Germans: get off the couch, fight racism

Far-right protesters rallied in Chemnitz this weekend after migrants allegedly killed a German

  • Sep. 2, 2018 9:25 a.m.
Germany’s foreign minister has told his fellow countrymen they’re too lazy when it comes to battling racism and fighting for democracy.

Heiko Maas said Sunday that “we have to get off the couch and open the mouth.”

Maas told weekly Bild am Sonntag that “our generation was given freedom, rule of law and democracy as a present. We didn’t have to fight for it; (now) we’re taking it too much for granted.”

Maas’ comments followed Saturday’s demonstrations by about 4,500 far-right protesters in Chemnitz, who were rallying against migration a week after a German was killed in the eastern city, allegedly by two migrants. Around 4,000 leftist protesters also marched through the city in a counter-protest, and 1,800 police officers were deployed to keep the groups apart.

The Associated Press

