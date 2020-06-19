File photo of Kerrilynn Milton from 2013.

Former executive director of Downtown Penticton Association charged with fraud

Kerrilynn Milton was arrested on June 11

The former executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association has been arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000.

Penticton RCMP arrested Kerrilynn Milton on June 11 after the newly appointed Executive Director for the Downtown Penticton Association asked police to investigate possible fraud within the organization.

Milton was also charged with falsifying documents. She has been released with a promise to appear in court on July 15.

Milton left the Downtown Penticton Association back in 2016 and was replaced by Lynn Allin.

READ MORE: 700km in on a walk across Canada, B.C. man passes through Penticton

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fraud

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Skaha School District appoints principal, vice-principal
Next story
Vernon community composting ready for next step

Just Posted

Vernon community composting ready for next step

Phase 2 of the city’s community food composting pilot will launch Monday, June 22

3 years probation for North Okanagan man found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Curtis Sagmoen slapped with probation and long list of conditions Friday in Vernon courthouse

Vernon overdoses spike amid COVID-19 pandemic

British Columbia recorded a record 170 overdose fatalities in May

Splatsin elders share knowledge of local landmarks to celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day

Knowledge passed down through generations highlight connection to the land

COVID-19: Vernon class sizes fluctuate in Week 2 of reopening

More elementary students came back, but fewer secondary students did within district

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Former executive director of Downtown Penticton Association charged with fraud

Kerrilynn Milton was arrested on June 11

Kitten season causes challenges for Okanagan animal rescue

AlleyCATS needs donations to help with the many kitten litters they are fostering

Suspicious message forces Kamloops police to evacuate two schools, houses

A suspicious message was written on David Thompson Elementary School, Friday

Okanagan Skaha School District appoints principal, vice-principal

Appointments will both take effect Aug. 1, 2020

LETTER: Heronry ‘confusion’ cleared in provincial guidelines

Vernon Heronry Protection Society’s Jane Weixl airs concerns with city council discussion

Work stoppage in support of Juneteenth shuts down West Coast ports

Union has 60,000 members who work in ports in Alaska, B.C., south to California and Hawaii

Lake Country RCMP help baby deer through fence

The fawn attempted to squeeze itself through railings, according to the RCMP

B.C. hands COVID-19 border crossing checks back to Ottawa

Provincial screening continues for arriving farm workers

Most Read