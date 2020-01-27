Dale Habib was in Kelowna court on Monday facing six gun charges. Image: Facebook

Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

Former Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court

A former associate of a disbanded Kelowna Hells Angels chapter is back in court on six firearms charges and one drug charge.

Dale Habib, who was previously linked to the Kingpin Crew, appeared in-person in Kelowna court on Monday. His lawyer, Kim Ross, appeared by telephone from Alberta.

The matter was adjourned to Feb. 18 due to health concerns that rendered Habib unable to get to Alberta to consult his counsel.

The alleged offence occurred on Aug. 8, 2018 but details leading to the charges were not revealed during Monday’s proceedings.

READ MORE: Liquid Zoo operator pleads guilty to common assault

READ MORE: Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

In July 2017, Habib pleaded guilty to common assault for a Jan. 15, 2016 run-in that his lawyer described as almost inconsequential.

“It’s a jab, it’s a poke, it’s almost like a slap,” said Ross of his view of video footage of Habib’s late-night interaction with a Matthew Oddy.

“He was doing it to say ‘hey, don’t do this.’”

Oddy made a complaint against Habib and a Liquid Zoo bouncer.

He said he’d been pushed against a wall by his throat and punched in the face by Liquid Zoo staff.

Police who viewed the footage later didn’t think that there was cause to go forward with a charge of assault, given that it looked as though Oddy had inserted himself into a situation that wasn’t ideal.

Crown counsel pushed ahead regardless.

Habib pleaded not guilty to assault, guilty to the lesser charge of common assault and BC provincial court judge Cathie Heinrichs gave him a conditional discharge with a one-year probation.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

Just Posted

Tribute hails Holly at Lumby Winter Dance Party

Feb. 3, 1959 was “The Day the Music Died,” but it’s coming back Feb. 1, 2020

Penticton, Vernon hockey legends to be inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Vernon’s Eric Brewer and a record-breaking Penticton Vees team will join the HOF July 24

Vernon parent sounds alarm over ketamine and pill parties

RCMP have been notified and are investigating

Man missing from Vernon hotel

Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen Friday

UPDATE: Highway reopened in Coldstream after semi strikes power pole

Highway 6 cleared, power restored after crash Monday morning

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en

“We’ve lived in this area for 10,000 years, and our knowledge is being disregarded…” - Chad Eneas.

UPDATE: Vernon’s Caetani Centre travelogue sold out

Executive Director Susan Brandoli will share photos of Caetani family’s place of origin

Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

Former Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

Whistleblower says Iranian-Americans questioned at Peace Arch crossing were targeted

Immigration lawyer says response from Customs Border Protection is a ‘total cover up’

Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer in face during arrest

Charges laid include break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily harm

Most Read