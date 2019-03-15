Robert Riley Saunders. Image: Facebook

Former Kelowna social worker facing 4 new civil lawsuits

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

More accusations against a former Kelowna social worker were filed in the BC Supreme Court on March 13.

The four new civil lawsuits are similar to allegations against Robert Riley Saunders regarding stealing money from youth that were in his care when he was a social worker.

One of the new civil suits alleges Saunders lied about paying a teenager’s rent after being put into an independent living situation after foster care. The teen was then forced into a life of homelessness and turned to drug use, the teen said in court documents.

“Saunders did not act in good faith in his dealing with the (teen),” court documents filed Wednesday in Vancouver allege. “He knew that the did not have lawful authority to deprive the (teen) of funds and benefits designated for the (teen). Saunders knew that his actions and statements would harm the (teen).”

In another recent case, court documents claim Saunders continued to steal from a teen that had been removed from foster care and placed into independent living. Saunders is alleged to have sent the teen to his estranged father’s residence in Ontario. Court documents say the father was not considered a suitable parent.

Towards the end of a 10-day stay with the teen’s father, Saunders was allegedly contacted by the teen to get a flight back to Kelowna, but Saunders ignored the pleas. Court documents claim he failed to deliver the teen’s belongings and then opened a bank account in his own name in order to steal from the teen’s financial benefits.

“Saunders engaged in the same and similar unlawful and inexcusable activities in respect of dozens of other children in his care, most of whom are Aboriginal children,” said court documents from March 13.

None of the accusations have been proven in court and no charges have been laid.

