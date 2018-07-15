Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Lake Ontario

Police say the 35-year-old’s death appears to be a ‘case of misadventure’

Philadelphia Flyers’ Ray Emery watches a deflected shot fly by during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015, in Philadelphia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Slocum)

Hamilton police say former NHL goalie Ray Emery has drowned in Lake Ontario.

Police say Emery’s death does not appear to be suspicious, calling it a “case of misadventure.”

Emery, 35, played for several teams throughout a career spanning more than a decade, including the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers.

He won the William M. Jennings trophy — and the Stanley Cup — with the Blackhawks in 2013.

Police say Emery went swimming off of a boat, and his friends called emergency services at about 6 a.m. Sunday when he didn’t resurface.

Former teammates, coaches and executives who played and worked with Emery have been expressing condolences online.

