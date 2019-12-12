Former Summerland lifeguard will continue to receive pension benefits

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to several child sexual assault and pornography charges

Edward Casavant, 54, of Penticton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant yesterday on several child sexual assault and pornography charges. (RCMP supplied photo)

A former Summerland lifeguard, who has pleaded guilty to several child sexual assault and pornography charges, will continue to receive his municipal pension benefits.

Edward Casavant, 55, pleaded guilty in July to one count of possession of child pornography, one count of voyeurism, one count of sexual interference and one count of making child pornography.

READ ALSO: Former Summerland lifeguard pleads guilty in child pornography case

READ ALSO: Former Summerland lifeguard to be sentenced in January

The charges are in connection with incidents from 2008 to 2014.

Casavant worked as a lifeguard at the Summerland Aquatic Centre for more than 30 years, from the late 1980s until November, 2018. His employment came to an end shortly after a police investigation began.

Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for the municipality of Summerland, said Casavant’s pension benefits, through the Municipal Pension Plan of B.C., are not affected by the guilty pleas.

“The district has no authority or input ” into how the plan is administered, he said.

Casavant appeared in court in Penticton earlier this week for sentencing submissions. A sentencing decision is expected Jan. 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Penticton.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ethics law forbids ex-minister Philpott from paid work for First Nation
Next story
Where you live and how much you drive may decide if hybrids are worth the cost

Just Posted

Vernon Miracle Bucket Society founder fondly remembered

Lezley Wright succumbed to cancer at age 57 on Dec. 7

Vernon nurse pleads guilty to mischief

Guilty pleas related to 2016 arson

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP surprised by Conservative leader’s resignation

Arnold predicts Conservative party will remain united in its quest to become government

Vernon building evacuated after gas line hit

A natural gas line was struck, emergency responders unsure of size

Lug nuts loosened in Vernon

Mischief makers reportedly compromising cars; motorists reminded to check vehicles before operating

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Safe donation bins coming to Okanagan streets

UBC Okanagan enginnering students help design bins for non-profits

Former Summerland lifeguard will continue to receive pension benefits

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to several child sexual assault and pornography charges

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Conservative leader resigns: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

A look at the politician’s time in office

BC Hydro offers tips as collisions with power poles increase

Region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent

Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

Shuswap’s Canoe Forest Products plywood plant to cut costs over Christmas

Predictions for future of Salmon Arm plant look positive, says general manager

Most Read