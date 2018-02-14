Foundation donates to support mental health

The Frank J. Flaman Foundation demonstrated their continued commitment to improving mental health in the community with a generous gift of $5,000 to CMHA.

For more than 30 years, Frank J. Flaman has personally funded and helped countless charities, both locally and around the globe. In 2005, he formally established the Frank J. Flaman Foundation to expand these philanthropic efforts. The foundation is funded by Flaman’s share of the profits from the Flaman Group of Companies, as well as private donations from others.

“We are pleased to be able to help improve mental health in our community. As a physical fitness focused business, we strongly believe in recognizing the importance of both physical and mental health in pursuing a healthy lifestyle.” said Rob Spencer, branch manager of Rocky Mountain Fitness.

Mental illness indirectly affects all Canadians at some time through a family member, friend or colleague. In any given year, one in five people in Canada will personally experience a mental health problem or illness. By age 40, about 50 per cent of the population will have or have had a mental illness. The stigma attached to mental illnesses presents a serious barrier, not only to diagnosis and treatment but also to acceptance in the community.

“We can’t thank the Rocky Mountain Fitness team and Frank J. Flaman Foundation enough for their generous donation and continued community support,” said Julia Payson, CMHA executive director. “It is when community members come forward in support of mental health that we can continue to break down the stigma that is preventing people from seeking help.”

