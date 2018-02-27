Foundations have grant money for charities

The Community Foundation of North Okanagan (CFNO) is trying something new.
CFNO is teaming up with the Vancouver Foundation to present a 2018 grant information session for charitable programs.
The session runs Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.
“We grant to charitable organizations in the North Okanagan and the Vancouver Foundation grants to charitable work done throughout the entire province,” said Leanne Hammond, executive director of CFNO.
The information session is only for non-profit/charitable societies, and people looking to attend must register in advance.
“Staff, volunteers, board members – anyone involved with looking for grant funding for their organization,” said Hammond.
RSVP to Leanne Hammond, executive director at 250-542-8655 or Leanne@cfno.org.