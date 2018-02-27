Foundations have grant money for charities

Community Foundation North Okanagan teams up for info session with Vancouver Foundation

Community Foundation North Okanagan executive director Leanne Hammond will join forces with the Vancouver Foundation Thursday for a presenational on grants available to charitable and non-profit organizations. The presentation starts at 1 p.m. at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre. (Morning Star file photo)

The Community Foundation of North Okanagan (CFNO) is trying something new.

CFNO is teaming up with the Vancouver Foundation to present a 2018 grant information session for charitable programs.

The session runs Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“We grant to charitable organizations in the North Okanagan and the Vancouver Foundation grants to charitable work done throughout the entire province,” said Leanne Hammond, executive director of CFNO.

The information session is only for non-profit/charitable societies, and people looking to attend must register in advance.

“Staff, volunteers, board members – anyone involved with looking for grant funding for their organization,” said Hammond.

Vancouver Foundation is Canada’s largest community foundation, working throughout B.C. to harness the gifts of ideas, money, time and energy to build a lasting legacy: healthy, vibrant, livable communities.

Vancouver Foundation offers support for socially innovative projects that address the root causes of complex social issues in ways that lead to systemic change.

Community Foundation of the North Okanagan is a conduit for philanthropy and supports local charities through its granting programs, Vital Signs program, and assistance with establishing agency endowment funds to ensure a sustainable stream of revenue for unrestricted purposes.

Since inception, CFNO has granted more than $6.5 million to the communities of the North Okanagan.

Learn about eligibility, opportunities available and what the foundations’ advisory committees look for in the proposals they review. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions throughout the presentation.

Light refreshments will be provided.

RSVP to Leanne Hammond, executive director at 250-542-8655 or Leanne@cfno.org.