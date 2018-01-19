The Foundry has a new web site to help youth struggling with mental health issues. - Image: Foundrybc.ca

Foundry linked with new youth mental health web site

New website to improve mental health and wellness for young people in B.C.

Kelowna’s new youth mental health facility The Foundry, is now linked to four other centres around the province as well as to other services with a new web site.

The new online resource is designed to improve their mental health and well-being of youth between 12 and 24.

The five operating Foundry mental health centres—including in Kelowna—are now linked on the web with Foundrybc.ca, a site that provides a one-stop digital hub designed to simplify access to mental health care, substance use services, primary care and social services.

Related: Foundry helping more youth

The website features health information, personal stories, self-assessments, online resources and connections to services to help identify wellness challenges early on.

This week’s launch is the first phase of the site’s development, with an initial focus on mental health and substance use. To ensure easy access to online resources and tools, the content from the youth mental health website, mindcheck.ca, has also moved into foundrybc.ca.

Using an early intervention approach, Foundry centres act as a one-stop shop for health and mental health care needs, enabling young people to open one door to get help with life’s big and small wellness challenges.

There are currently five centres open including Kelowna’s with other centres in Vancouver (Granville and the North Shore), Campbell River and Prince George. Six more are in development across B.C.

“Foundry is about transforming access to care and addressing wellness holistically,” said Dr. Steven Mathias, executive director of the Foundry. “By offering welcoming spaces with a variety of wellness services, we want to reach young people early on before small problems become big ones.”

