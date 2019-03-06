Pexels

Free Kelowna pancakes will support Children’s Miracle Network

All IHOP restaurants will participate in the annual event

  • Mar. 6, 2019 1:54 p.m.
  • News

Free fluffy, delicious pancakes will be offered by donation in Kelowna next week.

On Tuesday, March 12, participating IHOP restaurants throughout Canada will once again offer guests one free short stack of their famous Buttermilk pancakes, in the hopes that they will pay it forward with a voluntary donation to the Children’s Miracle Network member hospital in their community. More than 5 million pancakes are expected to be served throughout Canada and the United States, according to IHOP in a news release.

Each year, the 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout North America provide the finest medical care, life-saving research and preventative education to help millions of kids overcome diseases and injuries of every kind. This year marks the sixth year that IHOP Restaurants has extended the successful fundraiser to Canada.

READ MORE: Free pancakes to help BC Children’s Hospital

Guests can purchase a wall icon in increments of $1, $5, $20 or $100 between now and March 12, to show support. Guests who purchase a $5 wall icon will receive a $5 coupon good for a future purchase of $10 or more, according to the news release.

Guests can also purchase the “Oreo My Goodness! Pancake,” created by six-year-old Brody Simoncini, a Children’s Miracle Network hospital patient, from now through April 14, with on dollar benefitting Children’s Miracle Network. Brody’s creation is a stack of two buttermilk pancakes with OREO cookie pieces baked in and topped with vanilla icing and more cookie pieces and whipped topping.

To find a local IHOP restaurant visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
