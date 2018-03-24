Free sandbags in Enderby

Enderby is again providing free sand and sandbags to local residents in the City of Enderby and Area ‘F” of the Regional District of North Okanagan to protect private property from flooding.

Sand and sandbags are located outside of the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan Street in Enderby. Residents should bring a shovel to load the sand into the bags.

The City of Enderby reminds residents that it is their responsibility to protect private property from flooding. Residents should take extra caution around creeks and streams due to the increased potential for bank instability and swift currents.