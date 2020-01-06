Andy Ngo. (Wikimedia Commons)

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

A free speech group is warning the University of B.C. that it may take legal action after the university cancelled an event with a conservative speaker.

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled by the Free Speech Club to speak at UBC on Jan. 29, but his talk, “Understanding ANTIFA violence,” was cancelled by the university due to security concerns.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has said it will sue UBC if it does not reinstate Ngo’s event.

In a letter to UBC, the centre said the event’s cancellation was “unreasonable,” and accused UBC of bowing to “the heckler’s veto.”

“It is an alarming betrayal of the foundational pillar of higher education – the freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression,” the letter stated.

In an email to Black Press media, UBC chief risk officer Ron Holton said the talk was cancelled “in order to safeguard the safety and security of our community.”

Holton declined to comment on any court matters.

This is not the first time UBC has come under fire for its handling of speakers. The university was under fire for letting anti-SOGI speaker Jenn Smith speak on campus earlier this year, as well as cancelling a speech bu right-wing activists Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern at the Chan Centre in March.

READ MORE: UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
School back in session for North Okanagan students
Next story
Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Just Posted

Plenty of snow dumping on SilverStar

Vernon mountain resort celebrates pow day

Double dose of Lent jazzes it up with Vernon trio

Vernon Jazz Club hosts Lent/Fraser/Wall/Lent

WATCH: Vernon singer records duet with dad moving hundreds online

Father-son duo Paul and Justin Moore perform Perfect Symphony

UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found safe and sound

Police thank public for their assistance in lcoating 21-year-old last seen Dec. 30

Winter storm warning issued for the Okanagan

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Unconscious person pulled from Penticton structure fire

Smoke could be seen rising from the single level commercial motel.

Summerland hockey players create calendar as fundraising project

All money raised will go to Hockey Fights Cancer

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Most Read