Freshet leads to village preparations

Lumby encourages residents to prepare as spring freshet is underway and rain is in forecast

The Village of Lumby and area residents living near creeks, streams and low-lying areas who have historically experienced flooding are urged to prepare and take proactive measures to protect their property.

Property owners are responsible for the protection of their structures and assets from potential flood damage from creeks or groundwater.

With the warmer weather, the freshet is underway and peak runoff flows from higher elevation snow melt to the valley bottom are estimated to occur within the next three weeks.

Due to the increased temperatures and rainfall predicted in the forecast, residents are asked to be aware and, more importantly, to prepare as these factors can increase the risk of flooding.

Weather conditions along with creeks and streams are being heavily monitored across the region as creek levels and flows have increased over the past couple of days.

Self-serve sandbagging stations are available to help residents with their flood prevention preparations and are set up across from the Lumby Curling Club at 2230 Shields Avenue and at the head of the Salmon Trail on Faulkner Avenue.

For information on sandbagging please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/public-safety-and-emergency-services/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/embc/flooding/sandbagging.pdf

As creek levels and flows continue to increase, the public is asked to use care when walking near these areas as creek banks can be slippery and unstable. Be aware that creeks and streams can rise rapidly and exercise caution, particularly with children within the vicinity of creeks and streams during increased flows.

Anyone noticing a non-emergency flooding concern within the village limits is asked to call:

The Village of Lumby Municipal Office at (Daytime) 250-547-2171, (After-hours) 250-547-2160

Area-D concerns can be directed to the Regional District of the North Okanagan at 250-550-3700.

For the most up to date information, and resources on how to be prepared to keep your family and property safe, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/seniors/health-safety/emergency-and-disaster-preparedness


