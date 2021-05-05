Fruitvale Coun. Lindsay Kenny

Fruitvale Coun. Lindsay Kenny

Fruitvale councillor victim of online attacks

An anti-vaxxer gathering in Fruitvale results in coun. Lindsay Kenny getting bullied online

A Fruitvale council member wasn’t alarmed that COVID protesters rallied at her child’s favourite park, but is more concerned with the ensuing social media attacks from the community.

Coun. Lindsay Kenny took her daughter to the park about the same time the rally moved from the downtown core to the far end of Creekside Park on Columbia Gardens Road in Fruitvale.

She could hear the messaging from the protest, but became alarmed when a man on a bike began yelling obscenities at the protesters.

“When I got down there, a guy on a bike was screaming at the top of his lungs, while my daughter was there, screaming profanities,” said Kenny.

The protesters had been asked to move from the pole yard to the public park, where they set up a microphone for speeches. Everything was audible to Kenny who was playing on the swings with her child.

“I left before the police got there, my kids were tired, and I had nothing to do with the protest,” said Kenny. “I was minding my own business, but could hear everything.”

While most of the 40 or so protesters were without masks, they appeared to be somewhat socially distanced.

Read more: Anti-vaxxers rally in Fruitvale

According to an RCMP release, the police intervened, and politely asked the protesters to disperse, stating: “Trail RCMP would like to remind the public that anyone attending such an event could be issued a $230 fine for attending a non-compliant event under Section 4(4) of the Emergency Program Act.”

According to one attendee, the police were courteous and so were the protesters. Adding that the protest contained a number of different entities, including religious leaders who consider their work essential to the community, and are advocating for their right to provide spiritual guidance and service to Trail’s most vulnerable.

The protests also include anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers who question the accepted science, others are unapologetic COVID deniers, while many are civil rights advocates who are concerned with the restrictions placed on people and businesses by the emergency powers.

For the RCMP it’s about public safety.

“Trail and Greater District community wants to prevent our local hospital from becoming overwhelmed with new cases, which will help ensure anyone can get medical treatment and care if required,” read the release.

“Gatherings like this one can lead to the accelerated spread of COVID-19 through contact and close contact.”

For Kenny, the experience has shown the dark side of people on both sides of the ‘Great Divide’ and adversely affected her friends and family. Kenny’s presence at the park elicited a barrage of social media attacks, spreading misinformation.

“Right now everybody is angry,” said Kenny. “Everyone’s angry on this side of the great divide and everybody’s angry on that side of the divide, and now people are threatening my kids. People are threatening me.”

The right to peaceful assembly is one of Canada’s fundamental rights as is the Freedom of Conscience and Religion. The B.C. Supreme Court struck down the Public Health Order to ban outdoor protests but upheld the prohibition of in-person religious gatherings.

For Kenny, all sides need to take a deep breath and consider their actions both in public and on social media.

The Fruitvale councillor reached out to one of her online critics and had a discussion that ended in mutual understanding and compassion.

“We had a great talk, between her and I the divide is gone and there is understanding and love, and we need more of that.”

“The bullying has to stop. People want to be heard, everybody wants to be heard, and I have my ears wide open, but lets do it in a safe way, because right now it’s getting too dangerous.”

The experience has been a trying one for many people on both sides. But for all of Greater Trail, Kenny encourages understanding, support, and safety.

“It’s the community as a whole, and we all need a big hug.”

Read more: Rossland doctor troubled by COVID deniers

Read more: Rossland mayor asks for understanding after travel south of border


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies
Next story
B.C. child-killer’s escorted-leave ‘beyond disappointing’: victim’s mother

Just Posted

Newly promoted Staff Sergeant Steven Mancini has taken the lead in overseeing the day-to-day rural policing operations within the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. (Contributed)
New RCMP boots on the ground in North Okanagan

Rural commander looking after Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby, and Spallumcheen

A semi-truck drives off Highway 97 Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Tanker drives off Vernon highway

Traffic unaffected after Wednesday morning incident

From top left (clockwise) Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz and Nicole Bell are still missing from the Shuswap and North Okanagan – Caitlin, Ashley and Deanna for five years, Nicole for four. (Photos contributed)
Five years pass with no peace for families of North Okanagan-Shuswap missing women

Families united in wish for more resources to find women, find justice

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Whenever you shuffle a deck of cards, you create a combination that never existed

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Enderby city council approved a request from the Enderby Farmer’s Market to close portions of the downtown area to traffic, in order to make way for weekly farmer’s markets from May 7 to Oct. 22, 2021. (File photo)
Enderby to close downtown area for weekly pedestrian farmer’s markets

Cliff Avenue and Belvedere Street will be partially closed every Friday from May 7 to Oct. 22 this year

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Growlers of Penticton’s finest craft beer are displayed on Okanagan Lake beach where they can now be consumed legally. (Ale Trail photo)
Booze on beaches is underway in Penticton

As of May 1 to October, you can bring alcohol to designated beaches and parks

Quails’ Gate wine bottles. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media file)
West Kelowna winery named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for fifth year

This is the fifth consecutive year that the winery has received the national honour

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
South Okanagan RCMP launch search after pellet gun allegedly fired near woman

A witness overheard what sounded like an air gun being discharged and something hit the water

“Skeena,” by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow is one of five fonts in the running to become the default for Microsoft systems and Office programs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Font named after B.C. river could become the next Microsoft default

One of the five new fonts will replace Calibri, which has been Microsoft’s default since 2007

Trish Hurtubise was drawn into Shirley Ann Soosay’s story in a startling personal fashion when she discovered her own DNA loosely connected her with the murdered, unclaimed woman. (Contributed)
Princeton woman key to naming victim in 40 year old murder

In July 1980, Shirley Ann Soosay was raped and stabbed to death

File
Violent crime up by 233% in Keremeos over first three months of 2021

An increase in assaults led the spike in crimes

The ospreys in this photo are working on a nest beside Skimikin Lake on April 23, 2021. While just two ospreys can be seen, there is a third adult crouched deep inside the nest. (John Woods photo)
Osprey-watching provides Shuswap photographer with unexpected observation

Ospreys carrying branches a common sight in Salmon Arm skies

Joanne Jankowski is the winner of SASCU’s Leave Your Legacy Project art contest at Eagle River Secondary. The Grade 12 grad will get to complete a mural at the school, with the project funded by SASCU. (Contributed)
Sicamous grad student given opportunity to leave legacy

Joanne Jankowski winner of SASCU Leave Your Legacy Project art contest at Eagle River Secondary

Most Read