VIDEO: Fugitives in northern B.C. homicides planned to steal boat, flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, the two Alberni fugitives at the centre of the summer’s nationwide manhunt, had plans to high-jack a boat in Hudson’s Bay and flee to Europe or Africa after killing three strangers.

That’s according to new information released by the RCMP on Friday, in what will likely be the final police report in the three northern B.C. homicides and a two-week manhunt that gripped the nation.

It’s been nearly two months since Schmegelsky, 18, and McLeod, 19, were found dead on Aug. 4 from self-inflicted gunshot wounds in the dense bush of rural Manitoba, ending a two-week hunt across Western Canada for the two fugitives.

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

RELATED: Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

The young men had been charged in the murder of Leonard Dyck, a University of British Columbia botany lecturer, whose body was found at a highway pullout on July 19. They were also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, who were found shot to death on a highway near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

And while neither police nor the public may ever know what motivated the pair, evidence found near their bodies is offering some insight into their plans.

The pair confessed to killing Dyck, Deese and Fowler in footage found on a video camera that belonged to Dyck.

Six videos and three photos were recovered, with the first containing what police called a “cold” confession and detailing of their plan to flee.

More to come

Look back at the hunt for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod:

