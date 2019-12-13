FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of a 15-year-old girl who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. (GoFundMe image)

Funding sought for family of 15-year-old Summerland girl with cancer

Treatment will involve two weeks in hospital, followed by eight to 10 weeks recovery at home

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a Summerland family dealing with a serious illness.

Two weeks ago, Judy Kurulak learned her 15-year-old daughter, Ocean, had been diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer.

The treatment, scheduled for mid-January, involves the removal of half the pancreas and possibly the spleen as well.

READ ALSO: Scientific advance delves deeper into cancer than ever before

READ ALSO: BC Cancer Foundation raises record $63.7 million

This will involve a two-week hospital stay in Vancouver, followed by a recovery period of eight to 10 weeks at home.

To assist with the expenses, Debbie Ramsay, a friend of the Kurulaks, has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $5,000.

The page was set up on Dec. 12 and by noon the following day, more than $1,500 had been donated.

Ramsay said the financial expenses will be difficult for the single-parent family.

“It will be very hard for her to make ends meet while she takes care of her daughter. Ocean is trying to find small jobs just so she can help her mom financially,” Ramsay said. “We are asking for your generosity and kindness to help this family, anything helps.”

Donations can also be sent to ralphdeb77@gmail.com.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon’s All Saints’ Chruch hosts Lessons and Carols
Next story
Penticton resident allegedly has rear car tires stolen

Just Posted

Vernon’s All Saints Church sets table for less fortunate

Fifth annual Festive Street Lunch will take place at All Saints’ Church tomorrow

Plug pulled on Vernon Light Up

Downtown Vernon Association announces it will no longer co-ordinate the annual event

Campaign to collect backpacks for Vernon’s less fortunate extended

Upper Room Mission has extended its Blessings in a Backpack campaign to Dec. 20

London Drugs stuffs stockings for Vernon seniors

More than 400 bags of stocking stuffers were donated by customers at the Vernon retail store

Love comes full circle for senior Armstrong resident

Life served Ken Henley a lot of twists and turns, but love was a constant

VIDEO: Feds give update on flying clearance for Santa’s sled

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has this message for the country’s children

Vernon’s All Saints’ Chruch hosts Lessons and Carols

Sing and learn and enjoy refreshments this Saturday

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Three amigos take on Trump

Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron talk U.S. president at NATO meeting

Penticton resident allegedly has rear car tires stolen

The resident woke up today to find their back tires missing and their car on blocks

Woman struck, dog killed after collision on Highway 97

Speed is not believed to be a factor and alcohol has been ruled out

Funding sought for family of 15-year-old Summerland girl with cancer

Treatment will involve two weeks in hospital, followed by eight to 10 weeks recovery at home

Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Transport Canada provides information bulletin

Prime Minister sets 2025 timeline for plan to remove fish farms from B.C. waters

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Canada’s Attorney General looking to larger reforms on doctor-assisted death

The Quebec Superior Court gave Ottawa just six months — until March 2020 — to amend the law

Most Read