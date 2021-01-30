The south end of Okanagan Lake. (File photo)

Funding sought for Okanagan Lake management study

Okanagan Basin Water Board pushing for water level regulatory review

The initial steps in updating the Okanagan Lake water level management plan continue to progress forward, reports the executive director to the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB).

In her report to the board for its Jan. 28 meeting, Anna Warwick Sears said work continues on the lake level management report, titled “Gap Analysis and Recommendations of studies needed to update the Okanagan Lake Regulation System and its Operating Plan.”

“This is the first step in the process for a potential change to how the lake is managed. The report is expected to be completed in March 2021,” said Warwick Sears in her report.

“We anticipate extensive collaboration with Okanagan Nation and consultation with different sectors. As discussed last month, we will be working with the Okanagan local governments to raise the awareness of this issue within the provincial government and the need for ongoing funding to do the studies that arise from the gap analysis.”

READ MORE: Mild Okanagan winter confusing vegetation

The emphasis on changing how the Okanagan Lake levels are managed was started by Peachland council last fall, which endorsed a resolution to address existing management protocols which are resulting in thousands of dollars damage in infrastructure damage during spring flooding.

The water board has since taken up Peachland’s initial cause, engaging with other communities and the Okanagan Nation Alliance for support in the review process.

In December, Warwick Sears says the OBWB was given approval to submit applications to the National Disaster Mitigation Program, funded by Emergency Management BC and Public Safety Canada, for a grant deadline of Jan. 7, 2021.

“We submitted two applications, one for Flood Risk Mapping, to add additional information to the lakeshore floodplain maps, and one for Nearshore Bathymetry Mapping – topographical maps for the portions of the shoreline that are normally underwater,” said Warwick Sears.

“There is another grant intake for flood-resilience projects through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) on Feb. 26, and we are happy to support the applications of Okanagan communities,” added Warwick Sears, noting the OBWB is not eligible to apply for that particular grant.

READ MORE: Addressing conflicts in Okanagan Lake management

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Road to hearing again takes an experimental detour for Vancouver Island man
Next story
B.C. fisherman reels in a whopper while on call with surgeon

Just Posted

A health care worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Dec. 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,026 cases remain active in the region

The south end of Okanagan Lake. (File photo)
Funding sought for Okanagan Lake management study

Okanagan Basin Water Board pushing for water level regulatory review

A mother and daughter in an Interior Health care home, who’s names are being withheld due to privacy, receive their COVID-19 vaccine together. (Photo courtesy of Interior Health)
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine

The Canadian Association for Photogenic Art announced Jan. 29, 2021, Vernon Camera Club member Cheryl Bramble has been appointed as assistant director of CAPA Competitions. (CAPA - Facebook)
Vernon Camera Club member snaps national role

Cheryl Bramble has been appointed as the assistant director of CAPA Competitions

Vernon's Emily Dahl was a popular member of the Vernon Sky Vollleyball Club who took her own life in 2019. The annual Sky Coaches vs Players match in Emily's honour and memory goes Friday, Feb. 28, at Kalamalka Secondary School. (Photo submitted)
$5K volleyball scholarship launched in honour of Vernon teen

Emily Dahl Foundation sets Sky Volleyball award in motion for SD22 graduate

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb. (GoFundMe)
Okanagan athletes running for mental health awareness

Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb hope to erase the stigma, start conversations about mental health

Susan Henderson looks through her binoculars at a pair of bald eagles while performing the annual Christmas Bird Count in Peter Jannink Nature Park. (File Photo)
Waterfowl most prominent in Salmon Arm bird count

Local naturalists saw thousands of ducks and geese taking advantage of mild weather and thawed lakes

(Phil McLachlan - West K News)
Fire consumes West Kelowna home, everyone presumed safe

Crews originally thought people were still inside the burning building; have since confirmed not

Murray Zelt caught a 27-pound lake trout on Horse Lake on Jan. 27. (Jeff McMichael photo - submitted)
B.C. fisherman reels in a whopper while on call with surgeon

Murray Zelt gets lucky, catching ‘trophy type of fish’

Violet Farrow of Summerland is celebrating her 101st birthday on Jan. 30, 2021. (Contributed)
Summerland pioner celebrates 101st birthday

Violet Farrow and her husband constructed homes along Purvis Road

Providence Health Care has teamed up with partners, including Island Health, to launch the first remote cochlear implant (CI) mapping program for adults in British Columbia. Duncan’s Alan Holt was one of the first to test it out. (Submitted)
Road to hearing again takes an experimental detour for Vancouver Island man

Remote cochlear clinic offers shorter commute for patients like Duncan’s Alan Holt

Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) aboard the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)
Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Most Read