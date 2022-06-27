Kevan Ramsey lost everything in a Father’s Day fire(gofundme/Please Help Rebuild Kevan’s Home)

Kevan Ramsey lost everything in a Father’s Day fire(gofundme/Please Help Rebuild Kevan’s Home)

Fundraiser for Lumby home lost in Father’s Day fire

Kevan Ramsey’s home was set on fire by a faulty wire and insurance may not reinburse him

A fundraiser has been launched for a hardworking Lumby dad of five who lost everything on Father’s Day.

Kevan Ramsey was celebrating with his family on June 19, when a faulty wire ignited and set the house ablaze.

He and his family were able to escape unharmed and the Lumby Fire Department extinguished the flames, but not before the fire caused “massive damage,” said his son Kyle Ramsey, on the gofundme page.

Kyle explained that due to technicalities with insurance his father may not be compensated for his lost home.

“We are uncertain whether he will be reimbursed for anything, and his dream has been shattered,” said Kyle.

All of his personal belongings and keepsakes from his children and grandchildren that had been saved over the years, were not salvageable.

The gofundme fundraiser has a goal of $20,000 to help rebuild the home of a family-man who has always given back to the community.

READ MORE: Slow pace wins Vernon duck race fundraiser

READ MORE: Dueling protests in downtown Kelowna Sunday following Roe v. Wade reversal

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefundraiserfundraisingVernon

Previous story
3 new student housing projects to be built at Okanagan College campuses
Next story
Alberta First Nations anticipate Pope’s visit to bring healing, closure

Just Posted

Semi crashes in North Okanagan. (Facebook)
Tractor trailer crashes into Monte Lake

KingFisher Boats knows all about fishing and safety (Stevens Wells Photo)
Vernon’s KingFisher Boats awarded for safety and known for fun

Stage two water restrictions are in place for the Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems (Black Press file photo).
Thirsty Okanagan lawns can only drink twice each week

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Angela Fisher, 41. She was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Tuesay, June 21, near Powerhouse Road in Spallumcheen wearing a red nightgown and carrying a blanket. (RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Found, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek missing woman