A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been launched for a Vernon woman whose home was destroyed by a fire Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (GoFundMe photo)

Fundraiser for Vernon woman who escaped house fire with dog

The woman did not have renters’ insurance, according to a GoFundMe

After a fire ripped through a Vernon home over the weekend, friends and family are helping the victim pick up the pieces.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 16, in the 1500 block of 39A Avenue. No one was injured, but the home sustained significant damage, crews said in a press release.

Colin Carrier started a GoFundMe campaign for Coralee, who only had enough time to grab her dog and her passport and escape her burning home.

Coralee heard screaming outside her window telling her to get out as flames were already climbing the back of the house around 3 a.m.

“Everything she’s built for herself is gone,” Carrier wrote in the GoFundMe, which has generated $4,650 towards its goal of $10,000.

Carrier noted Coralee and her boyfriend were about to solidify renters’ insurance before the fire but were too late by only a few days.

“Coralee is going to need a hand getting back on her feet. If you can take the time to donate it would help significantly. She is totally devastated. She has a tough road ahead of her so anything is appreciated.”

An investigation of the fire is underway.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
