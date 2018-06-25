Paul Bennett in a photo posted to his Facebook page.

Fundraiser launched for family of hockey coach killed in B.C. shooting

Online campaign aims to raise $10,000

An online effort is underway to help the family of Paul Bennett, the man shot and killed in Cloverdale Saturday.

A gofundme campaign (www.gofundme.com/paul-bennett-in-memory) launched the next day, with an aim to raise $10,000.

As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, $1,350 had been donated.

“Paul Bennett, was a wonderful & generous man, who would always have a smile and a positive word to say to lift your spirits or make you laugh,” reads a statement on the gofundme webpage.

“I want to give his friends, colleagues, other HCP and the community a chance to honour Paul. And help his family when they are going to need it most… if this tragedy can happen to a wonderful man, father, husband and family guy such as Paul. It surely can happen to anyone of us at any given moment in time.”

Bennett – a married father of two, and an operating-room nurse department manager at Peace Arch Hospital – died in hospital, following a brazen daylight shooting in the 18200-block of 67A Avenue at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Officials with the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have said police believe “this was not a random incident.”

Previous story
MyHealth portal expands in Vernon
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap homes still without power

Just Posted

Exotic cars used as golf carts in the Okanagan

Daily Driven Exotics films a YouTube episode at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Names sought for Vernon’s new bike park trails

UPDATE: Click to make your suggestions for trail names at Becker Bike Park

Okanagan-Shuswap homes still without power

Storm that rolled through Okanagan-Shuswap caused power outages

Vernon fireworks show adds special events

Flyover and group skydive part of the pre-fireworks Canada Day events

Storm wipes out North Okanagan power

Lumby, Vernon, Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Enderby all dealing with outages from overnight storm

More rain on the way

Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Juno-fame rocks Vernon’s Record City

SMG Endeavors presents Tri-Continental at Record City June 28

MyHealth portal expands in Vernon

Popular project will expand throughout Interior Health throughout the summer

Fundraiser launched for family of hockey coach killed in B.C. shooting

Online campaign aims to raise $10,000

Judge dismisses DNA request in Cranbrook triple murder case

Dean Christopher Roberts must appeal directly to the federal Minister of Justice, reads ruling.

Yes, we could use a soft drink tax

NDP rejects useful tax advice because it’s not popular

Provincial theatre festival plays through Vernon

Theatre BC’s Mainstage Festival kicks off June 29, ends July 7 with banquet

Schmidt collects Armstrong Spallumcheen Citizen of the Year honour

Woman very active with Girl Guides and Armstrong Kin Club

Jackals seeking threepeat in rugby

Will meet Penticton in Okanagan Rugby Union final

Most Read