Funds help North Okanagan beat the heat

Several North Okanagan communities are among 36 in the province to receive funding to help prepare for extreme heat.
A total of almost $1.9 million has been earmarked to help B.C. communities implement projects such as extreme heat risk mapping, risk assessments, extreme heat response plans and climate adaptation planning.
“Our communities need support to mitigate the consequences of climate change, and our government is delivering,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee.
Armstrong and Lumby are receiving a combined $49,500 for heat event vulnerable population response planning.
Coldstream is receiving $29,610 for heat risk mapping, assessment and planning project.
Enderby and Spallumcheen will each receive $30,000, also for heat risk mapping, assessment and planning.
Brendan Shykora
heat warningHeat waveNorth Okanagan Regional District