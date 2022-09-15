Funds help North Okanagan beat the heat

Local municipalities are recipients of funding to help prepare for extreme heat

Several North Okanagan communities are among 36 in the province to receive funding to help prepare for extreme heat.

A total of almost $1.9 million has been earmarked to help B.C. communities implement projects such as extreme heat risk mapping, risk assessments, extreme heat response plans and climate adaptation planning.

“Our communities need support to mitigate the consequences of climate change, and our government is delivering,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “I am thrilled that two projects in the riding are receiving funds to prepare our communities and protect people in the face of heat emergencies.”

Armstrong and Lumby are receiving a combined $49,500 for heat event vulnerable population response planning.

Coldstream is receiving $29,610 for heat risk mapping, assessment and planning project.

Enderby and Spallumcheen will each receive $30,000, also for heat risk mapping, assessment and planning.

“We know that heat events will continue to happen more often, so we are taking action to help our communities get prepared and have the necessary resources to deal with these extreme situations,” said Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness. “Preparing for and adapting to extreme heat is now a fundamental part of public safety in B.C., and this funding will help ensure communities across the province are climate ready.”

The funding comes from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, part of the province’s Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy. The $189 million fund supports programs that strengthen the resilience of First Nations and local governments in responding to and preparing for natural disasters and climate change.

Since 2017, First Nations and local governments have received more than $50.8 million through the fund for more than 1,000 projects to mitigate climate-related emergencies.

READ MORE: B.C. local governments face ‘unprecedented issues’, ‘extreme toxicity in public life’

READ MORE: Some Indigenous leaders concerned about reconciliation with new monarch

Brendan Shykora

heat warningHeat waveNorth Okanagan Regional District