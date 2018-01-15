Funtastic announces co-managers

Board members Diana Williamson and Akbal Mund step down to become managers; Rob Ellis new president

Roster changes have been announced among the board of directors of the Funtastic Sports Society.

Stepping down from their board positions to share duties of managers for Canada’s largest slo-pitch tournament and music festival are Diana Williamson and Akbal Mund.

“The board has been meeting regularly making plans for the 34th annual Funtastic Slo-Pitch Tournament and Music Festival,” said Mund, who is also Vernon’s mayor. “In looking forward to a structural reorganization and solidification of not only the event but also the organization, the board of directors made some significant changes for 2018.”

Williamson is a long-time director with Funtastic, as well as past president. Mund was president of the board. The pair will oversee the duties previously held by an executive director.

With the vacancies on the board, elections were held to fill the openings.

Rob Ellis is now president with Ryan McGivern as first vice-president. Darcy Sochan steps in as second vice-president and Brad Steel remains as third vice.

Christine Bosworth is treasurer and newcomer Greg Wutzke is secretary. Rounding out the board are directors Tim Reardon, Jamie Austin, Corrine Buller and Devin Drader.

“This is an exciting year with much potential to reach out to many sponsors and involve the community in a large way,” said Ellis. “It’s an opportunity for the ball teams that travel from all over the province and elsewhere to meet Vernon and its community.

“We have the ability to thank those teams that have been coming for decades to years. We will be driven to introduce all businesses in Vernon to our guests. It’s time to showcase Vernon for all it has to offer.”

Another significant change was the moving of the timeline for the community grants.

Eligible local non-profit sports organizations will be encouraged to apply for the grants in late summer.

The Funtastic Sports Society gives back to the community through sport using the funds raised at its annual event.

Since 1984, the Vernon and District Funtastic Sports Society has been working to help make the community a great place to live, learn, work and play. As a result of hosting the annual fundraiser, Funtastic has been able to contribute more than $1.5 million back to the community.

Registration for the slo-pitch tournament – held the Canada Day long weekend in Vernon, Armstrong and Enderby – is picking up with slots filling up fast.

“Funtastic is unique in that there are three tournaments running simultaneously in Vernon,” said Ellis. The A Division, where top teams will receive cash prizes, the six-game tournaments and the four-game tournamentswith all skill levels available.”

The live entertainment line up is being compiled and will be announced in the spring. There will be three entertaining evenings with great lineups each night with tickets being available on line.

For anyone wanting to be part of Funtastic in Vernon on the July long weekend by volunteering, registering a team, or becoming a sponsor at all levels, please contact the Funtastic office at office@funtastic.org.