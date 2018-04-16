Funtastic announces music festival lineup

The Roadhammers, The Hip Show, local bands set to rock the Vernon Army Camp Canada Day weekend

The Roadhammers (clockwise, from top left), Tragically Hip tribute band The Hip Show and Vernon’s Noble Crew will be among the bands participating in the A&W Funtastic Music Festival Canada Day long weekend at the Vernon Army Camp. (File photos)

Local. Country. Tribute.

The Funtastic Sports Society is offering up a triple play of musical talent for the A&W Music Festival during the annual Funtastic slo-pitch tournament Canada Day weekend at the Vernon Army Camp.

Among the headliners: Canadian country group The Roadhammers; Vernon’s Noble Crew, Shawn Lightfood Band and The Young’Uns, and Tragically Hip tribute act The Hip Show.

“Our music director, Tim Reardon, has done a great job in offering a variety of bands that will be sure to please everyone,” said Funtastic co-manager Diana Williamson. “We listened to the results of the surveys we sent out and feel that we have encompassed the majority of the requests.”

The music begins on Friday, June 29th at 7:30 with a great combination of local bands:

(7:30 -8:30) Jon Bos and Linus;

(8:30-9:30) Noble Crew;

(9:30-10:30) Shawn Lightfoot Band;

(10:30-12:00) The Young’uns.

Saturday, June 30, Funtastic is bringing back country with:

(7:00-8:00) Dirt Road Kings;

(8:00-9:00) Lost and Found;

(9:00-10:30) Appaloosa;

(10:45-12:15)The Roadhammers, with their hits Mud and I’ve Been Everywhere.

On Canada Day, Sunday, July 1, Funtastic pays tribute to great Canadian group The Tragically Hip with The Hip Show, one of three tribute bands that will play:

(7:00-8:30) High Voltage (AC/DC);

(9:00-10:30) Aerosmith Rocks;

(11:00-12:30) The Hip Show.

Tickets are on sale now on www.funtasticsports.ca and later this week at the event’s host hotel, Village Green Hotel, and Wings Restaurant.

A one-day pass is $30; three-day weekend passes $60 (+SC).

Proceeds of this event go towards the Funtastic Community Grant Program which has, to date, given back more than $1.7 million to local non-profit sports groups.


