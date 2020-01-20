Rob Flemming, B.C. Minister of Education, announced Monday the government has provided money to purchase École Entre-lacs school from the Okanagan-Skaha School District. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Future of Penticton francophone school secured following funding announcement

$11.5M in funding means École Entre-lacs now independently owned and operated

Today, Jan. 20, the B.C. Ministry of Education (MOE) announced plans to invest in a permanent school for French-speaking students in Penticton.

Since 2017 the Conseil scolaire francophone de la Columbie-Britannique (CSF) has operated École Entre-lacs, a K-12 francophone school, on a short-term lease from the Okanagan-Skaha School Disrrict (SD67).

Now, francophone families in Penticton can be certain that École Entre-lacs is here to stay according to the ministry. Now, thanks to $11.5-million in funding, CSF owns and operates the school independently.

Part of the funding also aims to provide SD67’s board of education with funds that can be used to advance its capital priorities, such as expansions or renovations.

READ MORE: Okanagan school districts reach agreement with CUPE Local 523

“In a country with two official languages, it’s vital that francophone students have the same opportunities as their anglophone peers,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education in a news release. “That’s why we are investing in a permanent school for French-speaking students in Penticton and working to find similar opportunities in other parts of the province.”

CSF Board of Trustees president Marie-Pierre Lavoie said this initiative will further the CSF’s mission, and provide greater access to francophone education in British Columbia.

“We are happy to see that our collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Okanagan-Skaha School District on this file has allowed us to acquire a school for the Penticton francophone community,” she said in the release.

The ministry stated that École Entre-lacs has enough space for all of the francophone students in Penticton, with room to accommodate expected growth.

In addition to several standard and specialty classrooms, a gymnasium and a library, the school also offers child care.

The ministry added CSF students attending the francophone program at Penticton Secondary will not be affected, however a secondary program is expected to be phased in at École Entre-lacs.

READ MORE: Okanagan Skaha School District announces two administrative changes

The recent property sale includes the former Nkwala Middle School facility, closed since 2016 due to declining enrolment.

MOE, the CSF and the City of Penticton will now work together to decide the future of this site so it can be of better use to the community.

The ministry added it will continue to work with the CSF to fund and acquire school sites for francophone students in other communities throughout B.C.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon dumped with fourth snowiest January in three decades
Next story
Winter blues are real and understandable

Just Posted

Vernon dumped with fourth snowiest January in three decades

January isn’t even over yet, and Vernon has already recorded one of… Continue reading

City of Vernon to redirect reclaimed water into Okanagan Lake

MacKay Reservoir nears capacity; city to reflow water into lake near Kin Beach

Visit Russia, Japan with Vernon’s Grannies in Travelogue series

The 10th season of Travelogue presentations is underway with two more to go

Suspect arrested in brazen Vernon armed robbery

Employee suffers minor injuries from incident during the middle of the day

Secondary dwellings in North Okanagan’s ALR not banned: Ministry

Provincial changes require additional approval for mobile, manufactured homes on farmland in RDNO

VIDEO: Soldiers trade rifles for snow shovels to help dig out St. John’s

A state of emergency is set to extend into a fifth day

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Police search for owner of another icy sailboat on Okanagan Lake

The frozen vessel was spotted near the 800 block of Manhattan Drive in Kelowna

Volunteer spends hundreds of hours restoring piece of railway history

Revelstoke Railway Museum now home to an authentic Kalamazzo No. 2 Section Handcar

Future of Penticton francophone school secured following funding announcement

$11.5M in funding means École Entre-lacs now independently owned and operated

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Kelowna author Irwin Wislesky to release science-fiction novel on time travel

Invisible Footprints in Time follows Maxine Samuels and her quest back in time to save the future

Third woman files sexual harassment suit against former Kelowna Mountie

Brian Mathew Burkett left the RCMP in August 2017

Most Read