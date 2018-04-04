Gakhal/Saran anniversary reminds us of violence

North Okanagan tragedy still remembered, 22 years later

A somber anniversary is approaching those who were forever touched by a dark day in Vernon’s history.

Twenty-two years ago, on April 5, 1996 nine members of the Gakhal and Saran families became victims of domestic homicide on the eve of a family wedding.

“Our whole community was forever changed when we lost two promising high school students, young professionals, sisters, brothers, mothers, fathers, aunties, uncles, cousins and a grandmother to this senseless tragedy,” said Brooke McLardy, Vernon Women’s Transition House Society.

Related: Vigil is a reminder of violence

The Society would like to honour and acknowledge those who passed from this tragic event and the family members who survived.

“It is important for all of us to remember the dangers of domestic violence and that it remains a prevalent social issue in our community.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, please call 250-542-1122.

A memorial service was once held at the Vernon Library (now Spirit Square), but it has since been cancelled.

Related: Vigil tradition altered

The Gakhal family requests privacy during this difficult time.

@vernonnews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Memories of trauma, assault and resilience shared at MMIWG inquiry in B.C.

Just Posted

Gakhal/Saran anniversary reminds us of violence

North Okanagan tragedy still remembered, 22 years later

Spring auction blooms

United Way online auction is underway for the month of April

Men show care for kids

Oak Centre benefits from 100 Men Who Give a Damn

Downtown Vernon cleaning up

Garbage, debris and discarded needles prompt community clean up Friday

Ranch implementing plan recommendations

O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen will open for new season on Sunday, May 13

Update: Kelowna resident escapes fire with her passport and slippers

Fire investigator Paul Johnson spoke about the home that was destroyed Tuesday

Memories of trauma, assault and resilience shared at MMIWG inquiry in B.C.

National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls kicks off in Richmond

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Kelowna welcomes home Olympians

Gold medalist Kelsey Serwa and snowboard cross racer Tess Critchlow feted in downtown park

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

government intends to introduce a bill that would protect women from harassment

Everything Shuswap tours to Enderby, Vernon

Author Jim Cooperman will be speaking at local libraries about his popular book

Complaints dismissed against judge who said ‘Clearly, a drunk can consent’

Nova Scotia judge has complaints against him dismissed following a 2017 court case

Senior couple from the Okanagan scammed out of $30,000

A senior couple in Penticton seeks to warn others in the area after getting scammed out of $30,000

Contrasting Canadian agriculture with Nepal

Penticton woman returns from NGO-sponsored trip to Nepal

Most Read