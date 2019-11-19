Garage fire in Coldstream

Fire crews calling for backup after reports of black smoke

Firefighters are responding to Ravine Drive for reports of black smoke coming from a garage. (Google)

Firefighters are responding to reports of black smoke coming from a garage in Coldstream.

Members of the Coldstream and Lavington fire departments have responded to the residence on Ravine Drive.

Fire crews have called for back up and BC Hydro to respond to the scene.

The smoke was first spotted by an eyewitness named Summer. She said she called the fire department, but immediately after the smoke died down.

Summer told the Morning Star when she went up to the garage, she could see flames coming from a crack in the door.

Two fire engines are on scene and firefighters are taking precautions. They’re not opening the garage door in case of a back draft.

More information to come.

