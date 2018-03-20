Buildings evacuated due to SilverStar gas leak

An evacuation is in effect as Silver Star Fire Department and FortisBC investigate a natural gas leak near SilverStar Mountain Resort.

“Fortis is here now and they are working on it but they haven’t been able to get it on standby,” said Kristy Jahn-Smith, marketing manager at the resort. “We have evacuated a few buildings on site.”

The leak is in the 9800 block of Pinnacles Road and evacuated buildings include a staff housing unit.

Updates will be posted as they become available.

