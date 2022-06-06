Gas prices are displayed in Carleton Place, Ont. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Gasoline prices continued to trend upward across much of Canada over the weekend and experts warn more increases are coming this week. CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Gas prices are displayed in Carleton Place, Ont. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Gasoline prices continued to trend upward across much of Canada over the weekend and experts warn more increases are coming this week. CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Gas prices continue to surge higher in Canada, with more increases expected next week

On Sunday, Vancouver hit nearly $2.37 a litre

Gasoline prices continued to trend upward across much of Canada over the weekend and experts warn more increases are coming this week.

National average gas prices rose to about $2.06 on Sunday, up almost three cents from the day before and 11 cents higher compared with a week ago, according to the Canadian Automobile Association.

“We’re seeing gas price records repeatedly shattered across the country,” said Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

On Sunday, Vancouver hit an eye-watering price of nearly $2.37 a litre over the weekend while Montreal posted gas prices just shy of $2.24 a litre, according to Gas Wizard, which is run by McTeague.

St. John’s hit $2.23 and Toronto approached $2.15 for a litre of regular unleaded gasoline.

Fuel prices are expected to creep up another three cents in the coming days, he said, with average gasoline prices forecasted to reach as high as $2.12 a litre across the country by late Monday.

In the Atlantic provinces, where gas prices are regulated, McTeague said regulators might use so-called interrupter clauses to introduce mid-week price hikes.

Gas prices have risen rapidly over the last year as a tight global supply has been worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prices have also been pushed higher by strong demand as the economy reopens and a busy travel season gets underway.

“Prices are continuing to move up, reflecting summertime demand,” McTeague said. “The demand for fuel continues to be very robust.”

Rising gas prices are compounding inflation’s economic toll on Canadians.

Higher fuel prices have a knock-on effect throughout the economy, pushing up prices on most goods and hurting consumer sentiment.

“Energy prices have a cascading effect on the price of food and other goods,” McTeague said.

In a statement, CAA offered Canadians tips to improve the fuel economy of any car.

The organization said motorists should drive conservatively and avoid “jack rabbit” starts, rapid acceleration and hard braking, which can lower fuel economy by 15 to 30 per cent at highway speeds and 10 to 40 per cent in stop-and-go traffic.

In addition, CAA said drivers should minimize so-called cold engine operation, meaning drivers should start the engine and then drive the car normally to warm the engine.

CAA said observing speed limits, removing unnecessary items from your vehicle, using cruise control to minimize speed fluctuations on highways and avoiding excessive idling also help reduce fuel consumption.

—Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Closer travel spots gain appeal as average gas price tops $2 a litre for first time

RELATED: B.C. to provide $110 one-time rebate to relieve high gas prices

Gas prices

Previous story
Volunteers tidy Coldstream FSR trails
Next story
Unpopular repaint of Sicamous caboose sparks push to restore piece of local history

Just Posted

Members of the Vernon ATV Club, Four Wheel Drive Association of B.C. and the Okanagan Forest Task Force spent a good part of Saturday, June 4, cleaning up the trails on the King Edward Lake Forest Service Road east of Coldstream for B.C. Trails Day. (Facebook photo)
Volunteers tidy Coldstream FSR trails

Vernon Pure Country 105.7 FM radio hosts Jess Mattia (left) and Shane Loughran (right) sandwich Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation staff members and executive Bree Cawley (from left), Terri Manke, Judy Dangel, and Kate McBrearty during the Have a Heart Radiothon Thursday, May 26, at the Village Green Centre. The day-long event raised more than $83,000 for the women’s and children’s health services department at VJH. (Contributed)
Radiothon dials up dollars for Vernon hospital

Vernon’s Lillian Marchand (right) had the same reaction Saturday, June 4, in Long Beach, Cal. as this picture from competition in 2018, after she won two gold medals at the 2022 World Jiu-Jitsu IBJFF Championships. (File photo)
Vernon fighter wins double gold at World event

Artists of all ages and mediums are invited to take part in the free Okanagan Rail Trail Plein Air event Sunday, June 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between Km 0 in Coldstream and Lake Country along the Okanagan Rail Trail. (Contributed)
Okanagan Rail Trail to be captured by artists