A man fills up his truck with gas in Toronto, on Monday April 1, 2019. (Photo - Christopher Katsarov)

Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy plummets

Gas is as cheap as 112.9 cents per litre in Kelowna

Gas prices in the Central Okanagan have dropped after stock markets around the world plunged in the wake of an unexpected drop in oil prices over the weekend.

Anxiety over the new virus and a unexpected row between Russia and Saudi Arabia sent global stock markets and oil prices plunging Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Currently, in Kelowna gas is selling for as low as 112.9 cents per litre at more than ten gas stations throughout the city.

In Penticton, it’s selling for an average of 118.9 cents per litre.

Global oil prices suffered its worst percentage losses since the start of the 1991 Gulf War after Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, disagreed on petroleum curtailment plans.

READ MORE: Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

According to international media outlets, last week the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which includes Saudi Arabia, agreed to cut production in order to support prices.

However, it also wanted non-OPEC producers such as Russia to agree to cuts, however on Friday Russia rejected the idea.

As a result, Saudi Arabia cut its official selling prices for oil and stated it planed to increase production creating a glut in the market and driving down prices.

For further information on local gas prices, visit gasbuddy.com

READ MORE: Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bids are in for Lumby arena upgrades
Next story
Lumby bros crowned champs at spaghetti bridge building contest

Just Posted

Spallumcheen couple top farmers’ market vendors

Om Naturale named Vendor of the Year at B.C. Farmers’ Markets conference

Vernon club lands aircraft models at mall

Vernon Radio Control Aeromodelers Society to showcase planes at Village Green mall

Lumby bros crowned champs at spaghetti bridge building contest

Fourth time’s just as sweet for Dessert brothers

Vernon Search and Rescue saves two stuck sledders near Cherryville

Couple went out ‘for a few hours’ and almost got stuck spending the night out in the cold

Vernon senior softball league gears up for new season

New players aged 45+ (women) and 50+ (men) welcome; no experience necessary

Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

Summerland’s February building permits worth $1.3 million

Total number of permits so far this year considerably lower than in same period of 2019

B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

LETTER: Gardens should be encouraged

I have a good sized vegetable garden and a large box which my son built

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

International Women’s Day more than celebrating accomplishments

Vernon CFUW secretary offers tips to improve women’s rights in the workplace and at home

Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy plummets

Gas is as cheap as 112.9 cents per litre in Kelowna

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

Most Read