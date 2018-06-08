Gateway casino workers ready to strike

Unionized Gateway Casino worker appear ready to place their bets on strike action.

More than 675 members of the BCGEU employed at Gateway Casinos in Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops and Penticton voted 93.1 per cent in favour of strike action.

In the vote taken June 4 to 6, more than 88 per cent of the unionized workers participated.

“Gateway workers in the Okanagan are sending a clear message to their employer: they will not settle for less than the fair wages, benefits and respect they deserve,” sid B.C. Government Employees Union president Stephanie Smith.

Negotiations for a new collective agreement broke off in May, the two sides far apart on the issues of wages and benefits.

Smith characterized the Gateway offer as unacceptable. “The wages Gateway are offering won’t even keep ahead of the planned minimum wage increases. These workers are the heart of their casinos.

“Gateway is a successful company in a highly profitable industry—they can afford to pay their workers what they are worth.”

Smith said strike preparations are now underway.“Gateway Casino workers in the Okanagan are ready to do whatever it takes to get a fair contract with their employer—including strike, if necessary.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.