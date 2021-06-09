Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Get out the popcorn, some Okanagan movie theatres are opening next week

A total of five theatres will be hosting screenings

After a long wait, Okanagan film enthusiasts can head back to the theatres.

A number of movie theatres across the Okanagan are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, June 15.

Landmark Cinema announced on their website that Kelowna’s Grand 10 location, West Kelowna’s Xtreme location and Landmark Cinemas Penticton will be returning for showings.

Cineplex Cinemas also revealed that Kelowna’s Orchard Plaza location and Vernon’s Galaxy Cinemas are opening as well.

Among the list of viewings at Landmark theatres includes Godzilla vs. Kong, Cruella, Raya and the Last Dragon, A Quiet Place: Part 2, and more.

Additionally, Landmark Cinema’s movie theatre popcorn and treats will be available for delivery or pick up through Skip The Dishes and DoorDash. Theatre takeout service is also making a comeback, which will be available from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from Friday to Sunday, and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Thursday.

A number of COVID-19 health measures are in place across all Landmark Cinema locations. This includes:

  • Wearing a face-mask (although they can be removed while seated in an auditorium)
  • Reduced capacity of all theatres by over 50 per cent in recliner locations and 75 per cent in traditional seating locations
  • Seating configured in pairs, with three-seats separation between each pair and alternating rows blocked off

The full list of safety protocols can be viewed here.

