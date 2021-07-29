‘Give crews space’: Nk’Mip Creek wildfire rages on

Residents are reminded to stay away from the fire camp at Nk’Mip Creek

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control, however, there has been minimal alpine growth on the blaze.

For Thursday there are 46 structural firefighters, five helicopters and various heavy equipment on scene.

According to BC Wildfire, the current objective is to contain the blaze to the east and west of Highway 3, as well as create a machine guard near Mt. Baldy and Camp McKinney Road.

Crews will continue to patrol and mop up around residential areas near McKinney Rd, Nk’Mip Rd and Shrike Hill, burning off any unburnt fuel, reinforcing existing guards and extinguishing hotspots.

BC Wildfire expects winds will persist and push the fire to the northeast.

There is more personnel arriving to assist with the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire in the coming days.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has expanded the evacuation order for Electoral Area C and downgraded the evacuation order to an alert for some properties along Highway 3.

Now, the RDOS will work with BC Wildfire to look at rescinding some of the alerts for the 191 properties at the south end of the fire near the Anarchist Mountain area.

However, BC Wildfire says changes will not take place until it is safe to do so as the fire is extremely challenging due to changing conditions and behaviour.

There is one structure and one RV confirmed damaged due to the blaze, the owners have been notified. There are two other properties that were affected by the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, with outbuildings or RVs damaged, but not primary residences.

There are no more evacuation alerts for the Town of Osoyoos and the boat launch has reopened.

Residents and tourists are reminded to stay out of evacuation order areas and to stay away from fire camps as these are places where crews are meant to rest and be given privacy.

FortisBC reminds those living and staying in Osoyoos that the wildfire has forced the company to de-energize parts of the electricity system. While the system is still stable, it may be operating on the upper end of its limits on the system. Customers in the area are asked to be mindful of how they are using energy during peak times between 4 and 8 p.m.

