Globetrotters in Kelowna for World Water Day

By Matthew Abrey

They’re usually trotting around the world, putting on shows for sold-out arenas, but this weekend, members of the Harlem Globetrotters will be in Kelowna for World Vision Canada’s 6K for Water fundraiser walk at Tugboat Bay.

“It’s amazing,” said Keli Marshall, Director of Events for World Vision Canada. “They’ve partnered with us for going on six years now, and they have such big hearts for the cause.”

The walk aims to raise funds and awareness for the organization and its projects to provide children and families around the world with clean drinking water. In 2018, funds raised will specifically be helping water projects in the country of Mali, Africa.

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill, so it only made sense to partner up with World Vision,” said Globetrotter Briana “Hoops” Green, who just recently got back from Mozambique where she saw the impact of World Vision’s work firsthand.

“We’re here in Kelowna, just trying to encourage people to go out there and let them know how to sponsor a child, and that it’s really important.”

The day will be packed with activities for the whole family including a performance from the Globetrotters, food trucks and a visit from Mayor Basran. The first 200 participants who sponsor a child will get the chance to personally meet the Harlem Globetrotters.

Last year’s event saw hundreds of participants walking, running and rolling to help bring clean water to some of the world’s most vulnerable children. As a result, Kelowna provided 5,200 children with clean water.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. For more information, visit https://www.teamworldvision.ca.

