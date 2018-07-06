Globetrotters in Kelowna for World Water Day

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill.”

By Matthew Abrey

They’re usually trotting around the world, putting on shows for sold-out arenas, but this weekend, members of the Harlem Globetrotters will be in Kelowna for World Vision Canada’s 6K for Water fundraiser walk at Tugboat Bay.

“It’s amazing,” said Keli Marshall, Director of Events for World Vision Canada. “They’ve partnered with us for going on six years now, and they have such big hearts for the cause.”

The walk aims to raise funds and awareness for the organization and its projects to provide children and families around the world with clean drinking water. In 2018, funds raised will specifically be helping water projects in the country of Mali, Africa.

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill, so it only made sense to partner up with World Vision,” said Globetrotter Briana “Hoops” Green, who just recently got back from Mozambique where she saw the impact of World Vision’s work firsthand.

“We’re here in Kelowna, just trying to encourage people to go out there and let them know how to sponsor a child, and that it’s really important.”

The day will be packed with activities for the whole family including a performance from the Globetrotters, food trucks and a visit from Mayor Basran. The first 200 participants who sponsor a child will get the chance to personally meet the Harlem Globetrotters.

Last year’s event saw hundreds of participants walking, running and rolling to help bring clean water to some of the world’s most vulnerable children. As a result, Kelowna provided 5,200 children with clean water.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. For more information, visit https://www.teamworldvision.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
So far so good for wildfires in Okanagan-Shuswap
Next story
VIDEO: Wife of missing B.C. man pleads for his return

Just Posted

Globetrotters in Kelowna for World Water Day

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill.”

Motorcycle crash closes Old Kamloops Road

Crews on scene of second motorcycle crash Friday

Hazmat incident closes Vernon’s Peanut Pool

Popular attraction expected to be reopened Saturday

Vernon RCMP save overdose victim

Armed with naloxene, Vernon North Okanagan officers able to save man

Community Futures North Okanagan announces new Loans Coordinator

Vernon’s Scot McNair joins the team

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

So far so good for wildfires in Okanagan-Shuswap

More lightning predicted tonight, then increasingly high temperatures over next five days

Big turnout for Hoops and Hustle

Basketball camp in its 33rd year at Fulton

North Valley gymnasts medal

Ogopogo Invitational in Kelowna

Penticton woman facing 77 charges after arrest in Airdrie, Alta.

A search of Stephany Heppner’s car yielded items like suspected fentanyl and fraudulent documents

B.C. man who sexually abused 13 girls sentenced to 16 years

The former Yukon man pleaded guilty to 25 charges, including sexual interference, last year

Salmon Arm police cleared of wrongdoing in arrest that injured man

Police watchdog finds RCMP officer acted appropriately when arresting man whose knee was broken

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

Most Read