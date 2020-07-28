Heartbroken children picked up all the pieces of a broken gnome at SilverStar with plans to glue them back together. (Krista LB photo)

Gnomes smashed, stolen from SilverStar

Gnome Roam no longer following vandalism, but search for new gnomes is on

SilverStar Mountain Gnomes Roam is no longer, thanks to vandals who smashed and stole all the fun.

”The Gnome Roam is fun free activity that is provided and someone on Saturday went around and smashed and took them all (even the gnome high in the tree),” ‎Annie Thallon said. “This is a true shame and hope it is not repeated again. Please keep an eye out for our little friends.”

One mom said her kids were so heartbroken to see the broken pieces of one gnome that they scooped them up with plans to glue them back together.

Meanwhile residents who live up at Silver Star are ready to rebuild the fun and are banding together to purchase new gnomes and set them out.

