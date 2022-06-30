GoByBike Week rolls out great numbers in Vernon

More than 600 cyclists take up week-long challenge of parking vehicle and cycling to work

An impressive 626 Vernon and North Okanagan residents hit the local streets, paths, and trails this year for Spring GoByBike Week, between May 30 and June 5.

The province-wide campaign encouraged riders to ditch their car for a week and get around by bicycle, scooter, skateboard, or rollerblades.

The City of Vernon would like to thank everyone who joined the challenge. Together, residents wheeled more than 20,000 kilometres over the course of seven days – which equates to half the circumference of the earth.

“Vernon should be proud of how much we achieved during GoByBike Week,” said Ellen Croy, city transportation manager. “Going by bike or small wheels instead of driving has a big impact on our health, our environment and our community when we do it together. Let’s keep the momentum going and keep riding all year.”

GoByBike Week is a part of the City of Vernon’s larger strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and to make active transportation the first choice to move around Vernon.

The program encourages people to opt out of vehicles and opt in for bikes or small wheels for everyday transportation. Cycling and small wheels offer the added benefits of escaping traffic, improving air quality, reducing congestion on our roadways, and improving personal health.

A total of 73 local teams participated from a variety of sectors including education, health, government, non-profit, industry and the general community.

The top teams were:

• City of Vernon Velocity: 41 riders, 1,328 km, 288 kg GHGs saved;

• KVHP Team: 23 riders, 1,298 km, 281 kg GHGs saved;

• Vernon Secondary School (Staff): 16 riders, 949 km, 206 kg GHGs saved.

This year the focus was on participation, and Team Tolko, with 17 new riders, won a pizza lunch sponsored by Domino’s Pizza Vernon.

Dave Campbell won the Local Grand Prize: $1,000 to a bike shop of the winner’s choice, sponsored in part by City of Vernon, Kal Tire, Tolko Industries, VantageOne Credit Union and Neuron Mobility.

“I like to ride for both fun and exercise, and took part in the GoByBike Challenge this year as part of a friendly workplace competition,” said Campbell. “I was super thrilled to find out I won the grand prize so I can upgrade my current bike to something that will get me out on more trails with friends. I’d like to thank the City of Vernon and local sponsors of GoByBike for making this possible.”

Pam Ades won the $500 gift card courtesy of Armstrong Regional Co-op and Josh Palmer won the $500 gift pack from Pedego Oyama.

GoByBike Week is organized across B.C. by the GoByBike BC Society with the support of generous sponsors, including the Province of British Columbia, BC Hydro, BC Transit, Black Press Media, ICBC, Exodus Travels, and Big Bear Software.

The city would like to thank the nearly 20 local businesses and organizations that also supported GoByBike Week through sponsorship, in-kind contributions, and prize donations.

GoByBikeWeek returns in the fall with an even larger, two-week event. Save the dates: Oct. 3-16.

To learn more about GoByBike BC, the annual challenge, and what happened across Vernon and the North Okanagan during this year’s spring campaign, visit gobybikebc.ca/vernon-north-okanagan.

