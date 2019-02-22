GoFundMe reaches halfway mark after death of beloved Central Okanagan yogi

The community is rallying to support a family through a fundraiser after the death of a well-known yoga instructor.

Tessa Hutton was the owner of the Moga West Kelowna, a yoga studio that offers classes for mother’s to be.

The studio announced that with Hutton’s death this week, “this devastating news has hit us all hard,” it said in a Facebook post

Amy Rauscher, the owner of the Moga studio in Kelowna, said she’s known Hutton for three years.

“She was like family to us,” she said. “She was just so loving and she was so excited to be involved, be nice help her now and her mom is leaving behind her daughter.”

A GoFundMe was started in order to help her family.

“Tessa was a huge part in the community as a pre and post-natal yoga teacher, along with teaching classes around town. Many of us have been blessed to have Tessa be part of our journey. If you know Tessa, you know her transition to motherhood was the most powerful and amazing experience. She found her truth in Isla-Faye. Her daughter was — and still is — her world. Tessa’s main priority was providing her daughter (with) a beautiful life every day,” the GoFundMe said.

“When we think of Tessa, we thought of rose quartz (the stone) that represents unconditional love and positive energy, an important one for healing. So if you want to try this to see if it helps you in healing, grab a rose quartz stone, hold it close to your heart, inhale and exhale love and any good memories of Tessa into it,” Moga Moms wrote on its Facebook page.

The fundraiser has already reached half of its $10,000 mark. You can find the GoFundMe by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/rememberingtessa.

