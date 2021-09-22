Golden named one of Canada’s top 12 small towns

The list included other well-known small towns such as Banff and Tofino. (file photo)

Golden is getting some love in the travel community, with Travel+ Leisure magazine naming it one of the top 12 small towns in Canada.

The article, published on Sept. 21, lists Golden amongst other small towns such as Banff, Alberta, Tofino, British Columbia, and Dawson, Yukon.

“Surrounded by six national parks (Banff, Glacier, Jasper, Kootenay, Mount Revelstoke, and Yoho), Golden is an ideal base for exploring the Canadian Rockies.,” wrote Julia Eskins, a Toronto-based writer and editor who covers travel, design, arts and culture, wellness and the outdoors.

“Beyond the obvious draws, it’s also home to Canada’s longest suspension bridge, the newly opened Golden Skybridge, whitewater rafting spots along the Kicking Horse River, a wolf sanctuary, and a burgeoning craft beer and food scene.”

Travel + Leisure is a travel magazine based in New York City, New York. Published 12 times a year, it has 4.8 million readers, according to its corporate media kit.

It’s not the first time Golden has gotten some recognition abroad, consistently being featured as a top ski location with Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, and notably being featured on BBC travel almost two years ago as the ‘birthplace of Canada’s mountain culture’.

From the suspension bridge to biking to skiing, with the Freeride World Tour and Crankworx, Golden is on the map of many as a must-visit travel destination.

