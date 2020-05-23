RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Golden police seek Good Samaritan after house fire

An unidentified individual may have saved lives in the early-morning fire.

The RCMP in Golden are hoping to speak with an unidentified Good Samaritan who may have saved lives by alerting the occupants of a home to an early-morning house fire.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on May 21, the Golden RCMP were called to assist the Golden Fire Department at the scene of a structure fire in the 1300-block of 10th Street South.

Read More: Snow expected to hit West Kootenay passes overnight on Thursday

Read More: 2020 construction projects planned for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park

No injuries were sustained as a result of the blaze, largely due to the quick-thinking actions of an unknown citizen, who noticed the house fire and alerted the occupants of the home,” said Sgt. Betty Watson, who commands the Golden RCMP detachment.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.”

The Golden RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the person who spotted the blaze and alerted the occupants. Investigators want to speak with the Good Samaritan. Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Golden RCMP at 250-344-2221.

Read More: Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Read More: COVID-19 ‘not a death sentence’ says B.C. woman after seeing senior mother recover


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crews repair damaged lakefront walkway in Summerland
Next story
Water quality advisory issued for Mabel Lake

Just Posted

Water quality advisory issued for Mabel Lake

Spring freshets have led to increased turbidity levels in Mabel Lake

Vernon A&W delivers burgers to self-isolating seniors

Seniors unable to dine out amid COVID-19 were treated to a special delivery Thursday

Free sandbags for North Okanagan residents

Bring your own shovel to one of these locations

Armstrong City Hall reopens

Main office was closed to the public in March in response to COVID-19 pandemic

No fireworks for Canada Day in Vernon

North Okanagan Canada Day Society to host virtual celebrations to mark occasion

VIDEO: Boat crosses Shuswap Lake with trailer still attached

Local resident films bizarre boat. Clip viewed over 6 million times.

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

Penticton Search and Rescue airlifts injured mountain biker near Naramata

The Penticton Fire Department initially took the call and attended to the injured biker.

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

Golden police seek Good Samaritan after house fire

An unidentified individual may have saved lives in the early-morning fire.

Crews repair damaged lakefront walkway in Summerland

Flooding in 2017 and 2018 took toll on popular walking path

Salmon River sees two days of increasing flow following rainy week

The River Forecast Centre has a streamflow advisory in effect for the area

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Most Read