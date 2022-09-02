A cyclist was struck by a vehicle who fled the scene on KLO Road Thursday night (Sept. 1) (Photo - Adam Nielsen/Facebook)

Good Samaritans help nab hit-and-runner on cyclist in Kelowna

The driver hit the cyclist on KLO Road around 8 p.m. Thursday night (Sept. 1)

Kelowna RCMP have arrested a resident who hit a cyclist and drove away on Thursday night (Sept. 1).

Around 8 p.m., a vehicle struck a cyclist on KLO Road at De Montreuil Court and fled the scene. A witness stopped and helped the injured biker, who was taken to Kelowna General Hospital. She was treated for her injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Multiple witnesses came forward to police with descriptions of the vehicle, including license plate information and dash-cam footage.

With the information, the police were able to identify the person and their address. The found the driver at home and arrested and charged them for Failure to Stop After Accident, according to RCMP. As the investigation goes on, the driver could face further charges.

“Without the witnesses stopping to help and providing the RCMP with important information, this investigation and arrest of the driver could not have happened so quickly,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

The RCMP are asking for witnesses who haven’t come forward, anyone with further information, or additional dash-cam footage to contact them at 250-762-3300.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
CyclingKelownaRCMP

