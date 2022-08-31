Grass fire burns out-of-control in Kamloops city limits

Kamloops firefighters are attacking a growing blaze on a hillside across from Aberdeen Mall.
The fire is under the power line right-of-way off Cariboo Way, with firefighters staging in an empty lot next to the Kamloops Veterinary Hospital.
Kamloops Fire Rescue has asked that Hillside Way between Hillside Drive and Highway 1 be closed to traffic.
Kamloops RCMP is asking people to avoid the area of Hillside Drive from Notre Dame to Hillside Way.
Delays are to be expected.
A helicopter is also responding to the fire.
— Chloe (@ChloeMcRoss) August 31, 2022
~With files from Kamloops This Week