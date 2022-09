Was reported on afternoon of Sept. 1 as ‘spreading quickly’

A grass fire near Lake Country was quickly put out on Thursday afternoon.

Reports first came in of flames around 1:45p.m. on Sept. 1, near Beaver Lake Road and Jim Bailey Road around the old treatment plant.

Both Lake Country Fire and Kelowna Fire were called out to what was said to be a 100ft.x100ft. fire and ‘spreading quickly.’

By the time emergency services arrived shortly after, the fire was said to be 20×20, before quickly being doused.

Crews began leaving the same by about 2:05p.m.

