Grass fire extinguished at Bertram Park in Kelowna

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a smouldering grass fire in Bertram Park

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

An Regional District of the Central Okanagan said the fire is out but Bertram Park is to remain closed while crews are on scene.

A witness stated the fire appeared to have sparked in a stump at the top of a hill in the park.

The park was open to visitors at the time of the blaze. No one was injured in the incident.

—————

A fire that sparked in a tree has spread to the grass at Bertram Park, off Lakeshore Road, in Kelowna.

The grass fire is slow-moving and considered a rank 1 blaze, which indicates its smouldering, with light-white smoke and no open flame.

The blaze is reported to be 100 by 140 feet.

Crews are getting a good handle on the fire which was first reported about 11 a.m. Monday (April 20).

It’s currently unclear how the blaze started.

More to come.

READ MORE: Building evacuated due to gas leak in Kelowna

READ MORE: Man arrested after police respond to possible assault in West Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge
Next story
Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

City of Vernon boosts physical distancing protocol at City Hall amid COVID-19

Higher visitation expected as utility customers prepare to pay Q1 bill

Vernon-Monashee MLA’s heart with home province in wake of mass shooting

Eric Foster, native of Dartmouth, left numb by violence that killed at least 19 people

4-20 friendly man passes COVID-19 stress relief in Vernon

4-20 celebrated by Lumby man coming to town to hand out marijuana to those of age

Young man missing from Westside Road area

Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP concerned for 33-year-old

Vernon bottle depots set to reopen

Chasers Bottle Depot and Interior Freight and Bottle Depot have implemented social distancing rules

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

Mitchell’s Musings: A toast, of sorts, to a dysfunctional relationship

Columnist Glenn Mitchell has too much time on his hands thanks to COVID-19, and a toaster to time it

Two men charged following alleged robbery at Kelowna restaurant

The restaurant was allegedly robbed Saturday morning about 5 a.m.

Penticton RCMP investigating possible shots fired into downtown apartment

Residents reported hearing shots fired followed by glass shattering

Grass fire extinguished at Bertram Park in Kelowna

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a smouldering grass fire in Bertram Park

Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

4/20 organizers ask participants to abide by social distancing guidelines

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

Most Read