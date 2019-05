Fire crews responded quickly to grass fire on McKinnon Road

Fire crews are working to put out a grass fire in Peachland.

Facebook posts said the fire started north of McKinnon Road early Monday afternoon.

According to the post, fire crews responded quickly and the blaze is almost out.

The Peachland Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment

