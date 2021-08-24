UPDATE: Central Okanagan’s Westside Road closed, power outage due to wildfire

Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens) Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens) Fire seen from across Okanagan Lake in Kelowna. (@ShmoopToThrill/Twitter) Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens) Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens) Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens) Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens)

UPDATE: 1:09 p.m.

BC Wildfire is on scene with four personnel on the ground, two helicopters and air tankers.

The blaze is an estimated 3 hectares in size.

UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.

Power is out to more than 200 customers along Westside Road near Traders Cove.

BC Hydro reported the outage at 11:34 a.m., about the same time a fire sparked in the area.

A tree is reportedly down across BC Hydro wires. Crews are on site.

UPDATE: 12:54 p.m.

RCMP are setting up road blocks on Westside Road. Drivers are being asked to stay away from the area.

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

BC Wildfire is on scene assisting West Kelowna and North Westside fire crews with a blaze off Westside Road.

At least one helicopter is on scene bucketing.

Flames are burning on the edge of Westside Road, forcing emergency crews to turn vehicles around that are heading north.

A reminder to boaters on Okanagan Lake to steer clear of air tankers while on the water.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

A wildfire has just sparked near Bear Creek provincial park. Fire crews are en route. #BCwildfire #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/auEJyyhVAY — Aaron (@aaron_hemens) August 24, 2021

A grassfire is rapidly growing near Sailview Bay off of Westside Road.

At least three West Kelowna fire stations are attending the blaze that sparked just after 11:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm for all responding units.

Currently, Westside Road is open to traffic.

New fire on Westside rd S. Across from downtown kelowna. Smoke is visible. pic.twitter.com/U22tPt2Wle — WhiteCloudJr (@metalheadshawn) August 24, 2021

A media tour that was attending the White Rock Lake wildfire evacuation zone with the Regional District of Central Okanagan has been asked to turn around and head back to West Kelowna as quickly as possible.

