Greater Vernon Advisory director seeks toughness on grant application

Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick said region needs to ask higher levels of government for more cash

Jim Garlick

One Greater Vernon Advisory Committee director wants to get tougher when it comes to grant applications.

Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick was reacting to a proposed motion being recommended to the Regional District of North Okanagan board of directors that would see a federal grant application for nearly $13 million be submitted which would be used toward the projected $40 million cost of a new cultural centre for downtown Vernon.

Voters gave approval for the RDNO to request borrowing up to $25 million for the centre in the Oct. 20 referendum, with the remaining funds to be raised through grants, fundraising and partnership contributions.

RELATED: Fundraising now key to Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

“I really think we need to get better at asking for more from higher levels of government,” said Garlick, who said he visited a gallery in North Vancouver over the summer that received almost full funding from the feds to build it.

“I’m not of the mind to play it safe on grants, always. I think we should be asking for more and arguing the point that this area has not really received those major grants.”

The deadline to apply for the first intake of funding from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Community, Culture and Recreation Program is Jan. 23.

RELATED: Size, cost set for prosed Vernon cultural facility

GVAC will recommend to RDNO directors that a grant funding application is developed, and a special GVAC meeting to discuss the dollar amount to apply for to be held.

The date has not yet been set.


