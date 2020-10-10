Ahead of the provincial election on Oct. 24, 2020, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is providing resources for voters in a dedicated section on its website. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)

Greater Vernon chamber makes election prep easier

Chamber adds section filled with voting resources to website ahead of Oct. 24 provincial election

British Columbians will elect a new government on Oct. 24, and with that date fast approaching the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is making sure local voters are prepared.

The chamber has created a special section on its website to provide everything voters need to know for the election, including key dates, polling station locations, the identification voters need to bring with them to the polls and how to vote safely during COVID-19.

The web section also has links to the political parties of the four candidates in Vernon-Monashee: incumbent Eric Foster of the BC Liberals, Kyle Delfing with the BC Conservatives, Harwinder Sandhu of the BC NDP and Keli Westgate with the BC Greens.

“The outcome of the election will determine the future of the province for the next few years, so it’s vital that we be informed on the campaign issues and the process of actually casting a ballot,” said Chamber President Krystin Kempton.

“The Chamber is a non-partisan organization and our primary mandate is to advocate on behalf of our members and the community no matter who forms government.”

The section also contains video of the two-hour Vernon-Monashee all-candidates forum hosted by the chamber and B.C. Fruit Grower’s Association on Oct. 8.

READ MORE: B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

READ MORE: NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Basin Water Board claims managment agency a long-term dream

Just Posted

Greater Vernon chamber makes election prep easier

Chamber adds section filled with voting resources to website ahead of Oct. 24 provincial election

North Okanagan-Shuswap school district faces $2 million deficit

Superintendent says three factors have led to a “significant financial issue” amid COVID-19

North Okanagan-Shuswap school district sees drivers passing buses illegally

Cameras on school buses will help with enforcement efforts

Sponsor a salmon with the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre

Supporters of a new campaign get to name their fish and receive updates throughout its life cycle

Lake Country dirt biker wins 24-hour race

Malcolm Hett took full advantage of the one-off B.C. event

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Rescued 2010 Winter Olympics sled dog goes missing in Oliver

The husky rescue dog went missing three months ago in the South Okanagan

New microbrewery a dream come true for Salmon Arm couple

Adam and Genean Morrow plan to open the Morrow Beer Company in November

COLUMN: The measurements of a great nation

There are now more than 38 million people living in Canada

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

Summerland RCMP respond to man armed with knife

Incident occurred on morning of Oct. 9

Guilty verdict in Kamloops kidnapping trial

B.C. Supreme Court Justice found Michael Mathieson guilty on a number of charges

Most Read