Plan seeks public input

Greater Vernon residents will have their say in the development of a Recreation Master Plan, through a series of open houses beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7.

A Recreation Master Plan is being developed for the Greater Vernon area including the City of Vernon, the District of Coldstream, and Areas B (Swan Lake) & C (BX). The plan will be used by the Greater Vernon municipalities as decisions are made about recreation facilities, active lifestyle opportunities and recreation services over the next 15 years.

The public’s involvement and feedback in the plan is vital. Public engagement sessions started in mid-January and over the next several weeks the public will have numerous opportunities to be involved in the engagement process.

“We have already talked with hundreds of people and want to talk with hundreds more,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services.

Consultants will be meeting with key stakeholder groups and recreation ambassadors will be hosting interactive opportunities for the general public to provide input on the plan including a graffiti wall, a favourite recreation activities panel and a recreation site map.

Three community open houses are scheduled: Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Coldstream Elementary School gym from 6 to 8 p.m., Feb. 13 at the BX Elementary School gym from 6 to 8 p.m. and Feb. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Village Green Centre.

People attending the open houses will be able to enter to win one of three $50 Rec Bucks gift certificates. Rec Bucks can be used for any Greater Vernon Recreation program or service.

The public can visit www.gvrec.ca/recmasterplan to find out more and to start providing feedback. A more extensive survey will be coming out in late February or early March and the public is being encouraged to fill out the survey and provide feedback.