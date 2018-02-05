Plan seeks public input

Three community open houses will be held, starting Wednesday, Feb. 7

  • Feb. 5, 2018 1:30 a.m.
  • News

Greater Vernon residents will have their say in the development of a Recreation Master Plan, through a series of open houses beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7.

A Recreation Master Plan is being developed for the Greater Vernon area including the City of Vernon, the District of Coldstream, and Areas B (Swan Lake) & C (BX). The plan will be used by the Greater Vernon municipalities as decisions are made about recreation facilities, active lifestyle opportunities and recreation services over the next 15 years.

The public’s involvement and feedback in the plan is vital. Public engagement sessions started in mid-January and over the next several weeks the public will have numerous opportunities to be involved in the engagement process.

“We have already talked with hundreds of people and want to talk with hundreds more,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services.

Consultants will be meeting with key stakeholder groups and recreation ambassadors will be hosting interactive opportunities for the general public to provide input on the plan including a graffiti wall, a favourite recreation activities panel and a recreation site map.

Three community open houses are scheduled: Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Coldstream Elementary School gym from 6 to 8 p.m., Feb. 13 at the BX Elementary School gym from 6 to 8 p.m. and Feb. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Village Green Centre.

People attending the open houses will be able to enter to win one of three $50 Rec Bucks gift certificates. Rec Bucks can be used for any Greater Vernon Recreation program or service.

The public can visit www.gvrec.ca/recmasterplan to find out more and to start providing feedback. A more extensive survey will be coming out in late February or early March and the public is being encouraged to fill out the survey and provide feedback.

Previous story
UPDATE: Public hearing underway for Banks Crescent proposal

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police stand off with distraught Coldstream man is over

RCMP says man was apprehended peacefully

Super Sunday at the Green

Vernon & District Minor Football Association Super Bowl fundraiser was a blast

Local MLAs thrilled with new leader

Eric Foster and Greg Kyllo fully support election of Andrew Wilkinson

Plant cooperating with WorkSafeBC following fire

No injuries in late-January fire at Pinnacle Renewable Energy in Lavington

Have you seen this man?

Police and family of Kelly MacLean are concerned for his well-being

PHOTOS: Walking into 58th Vernon Winter Carnival

Vernon Winter Carnival LVIII parade rolled through downtown Saturday

Video shows rough arrest of man in trial on firearms charges

Cody J. E. Wilson was arrested in Penticton on Oct. 7, 2016 outside the Denny’s parking lot

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Northwest B.C. lawyer receives civil courage award

Alayne Fleischmann honoured for speaking out against bank scandal

Greater Vernon Master Plan encourages public input

Three community open houses will be held, starting Wednesday, Feb. 7

Shuswap artwork selected for national portfolio

Bathing Bear will help raise funds for wetland conservation

Scotties exceeds attendance target in Penticton

Curling Canada records show attendance was over 55,000 over the 10 days

Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

Laurent Potdevin is also no longer on the Vancouver-based retailer’s board of directors

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

Most Read