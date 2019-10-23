Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and youth organizers attend a rally at the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says she is not aware of an invitation to speak in British Columbia’s provincial legislature.

Earlier on Tuesday, the leader of the province’s Green party said he had extended an invitation to the 16-year-old Swede.

Andrew Weaver said he had spoken to Speaker Darryl Plecas and that he had agreed to allow her to address the legislature if Thunberg was willing.

Thunberg wrote on her Twitter page late Tuesday night that she doesn’t know anything about an invitation to Victoria, and had “definitely not declined it because of concerns about emissions from the public transport ferry.”

She says she tries to visit as many places as she can, but there’s not enough time to go everywhere.

However, Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday.

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg to attend post-election climate strike in Vancouver

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire extinguished in roof of Shuswap retirement residence

Just Posted

Composting survey now open to Vernon residents

Nearing the end of its pilot program, the City of Vernon is seeking input for future composting

Lorenzo’s Cafe has its last hurrah

The music venue east of Enderby is shutting down after 24 years, and plays its final show Oct. 26

Re-elected North Okanagan-Shuswap MP plans to be more effective in second term

Mel Arnold says he learned a lot in first term, established contacts in riding and in Ottawa

Majority of North Okanagan-Shuswap school buildings in poor condition

School District #83 superintendent says facilities report can be used to apply for needed funding

Youth struck by truck in Vernon

Police on scene at accident on 29th Street and 45th Avenue

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday

Fire extinguished in roof of Shuswap retirement residence

Residents moved back to Lakeside Manor in Salmon Arm from regional district building

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Feds finally decriminalizing drugs possible – but it’s up to Jagmeet Singh, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Jody Wilson-Raybould should use social media to amplify her voice: experts

But being an Independent has never been easy

Morning Start: How much of your pint do you spill in your beard?

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019

Propane leak cause of three hour power outage in downtown Revelstoke

Nearly 900 FortisBC customers are being impacted by the leak

Most Read