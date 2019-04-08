Grey skies are expected for the Okanagan-Shuswap

The forecast is calling for grey skies and a chance of showers for the Okanagan Valley.

In the Okanagan: Rain, which was expected over the weekend, could still break through the clouds early this week. Anticipate temperature highs between 10 C and 14 C.

In the Shuswap: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and temperatures in the low teens.

For the Similkameen: Cold temperatures, dipping as low as -3 C in the evenings with a chance of showers.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Hope you enjoyed the sun, grey is on its way back

Here’s your full weekday weather update:

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.