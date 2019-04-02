Grindrod vehicle fire suspicious

Enderby Fire Department puts out fire on vehicle found stolen out of Vernon

RCMP are investigating after the Enderby Fire Department extinguished a Jeep Liberty that caught fire late Monday evening.

The vehicle was discovered ablaze on the former railway tracks of the Sicamous to Armstrong Rail Trail, in Grindrod, between Crandlemire and Tomkinson Roads, at around 11:30 p.m.

“The vehicle was abandoned. We did follow up after we found a licence plate and it turned out to be a vehicle stolen out of Vernon,” said Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter. “It’s a suspicious fire. Nobody was around, there are no witnesses. We found wood in the back of the Liberty and went from there.”

Anybody with any information is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s Enderby detachment at 250-838-6818; call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.



